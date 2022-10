Fact Check: Propagandists share video of PM Modi being greeted to empty chairs

Fact Check: This viral video of robbers forcibly entering woman’s house is not from Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Oct 11: Supreme Court lawyer and founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prashant Bhushan took to Twitter claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity was dwindling in his home state of Gujarat.

The video shared showed empty chairs and Bhushan sarcastically commented that this is a symbol of the PM's increasing popularity. A similar tweet was shared by Congress leader, Jignesh Mevani.

The video has been shared several times with similar claims that the PM's programme in Gujarat was attended by none.

OneIndia has learnt that the video is being shared with a false claim. The video showing empty chairs was shot after the event got over. You can find below the live stream link of the event that took place in Modhera, Gujarat. The video shows the PM speaking and the hall is full. The video was shared by the official account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the title, PM Modi's speech at launch of development projects in Modhera, Gujarat.

One can clearly see towards the end of the speech the camera pans out and the venue is packed. Hence it becomes clear that those sharing the video have not made the right claim. It is clear that the video being shared was shot after the event got over.

