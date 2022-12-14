Fact Check: Old video shared as recent one of clashes between India-China in Tawang

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: Following the clash between the armies of India and China in Arunachal Pradesh, the social media is flooded with videos claiming it is from the incident.

The video shows Indian Army personnel beating the intruding Chinese PLA forces. Many others too on the social media shared the video claiming that it was from the December 9 incident that took place in Tawang.

Trailer from #Tawang released by Indian Army.



Full movie will release soon from Aksai Chin. pic.twitter.com/GGgdCUMOWK — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) December 13, 2022

While netizens claimed that the undated video is from the recent skirmishes between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector, the clip in reality is from another clash along the border.

#IndianArmy captured Chinese PLA Army Inside A Barbed Wire, Then Beating Shit Outta 5 Foot Chinese PLA.



➡️Video of Indian Army clashing with China's PLA in #Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh



➡️Indian Army Jat & Sikh Regiment giving befitting reply to #China pic.twitter.com/vrfhqrmx7N — Gunjan kumar (@GunjanxD) December 13, 2022

Journalist Shiv Aroor took to Twitter and clarified that the video is from another incident. While it is not clear where the video is from, but it is clearly not from the December 9 incident. Do not remember seeing it before though, he also said.

An undated video of a clash between Indian & Chinese soldiers being shared widely in the context of the Tawang incident. Not clear where or when this video is from, but clearly not from Dec 9 incident. Don't remember seeing it before though. OSINT/Experts? pic.twitter.com/aAKOeNlBBa — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 13, 2022

Responding to the tweet, Major Amit Bansal (retd) a geo-strategic expert said that it was an old video as the area around the Yangtze where the recent clash took place, remains covered in snow at this time of the year.

Even journalist Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted that the video is an old one. He said that the video is from a similar area post the Galwan clash. "On an average, there are 7-8 aggressive transgressions by the Chinese PLA in Tawang every year between May and October. Ongoing since last four decades. Indian troops were less in strength earlier as compared to PLA. Alert Indian troops are now equal to PLA since last few years," Kaul said in a subsequent tweet.

Interesting video of Indian forces thwarting Chinese PLA attempts to enter Indian territory at the LAC. This is an undated video. Location unknown. It doesn’t seem to be of Tawang incident in Arunachal but definitely from similar area and post 2020 Galwan clash. Watch now 👇 pic.twitter.com/e5mra6DK9t — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 13, 2022

Clashes broke out between the Indian and Chinese armies on December 9 in the border area of the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement by the Ministry Defence said.

Around 200 Chinese soldiers were involved in the attack and they came heavily prepared with spiked clubs, taser guns and sticks. They were challenged by roughly 50 Indian soldiers who stopped their advances in a location.

Fact Check Claim Video shows Indian Army countering Chinese PLA at Tawang Conclusion The video is an old one and not from the recent incident Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12:38 [IST]