    Fact check: Old video from Kerala against CAA passed off rally against Tripura violence

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh triggered protests in Tripura and it has been alleged that some members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had vandalised a Mosque.

    In this backdrop a video of a huge rally has gone viral with the claim that the people of Kerala protested against the violence that broke out in Tripura. However the video that is in circulation is misleading.

    Fact check: Old video from Kerala against CAA passed off rally against Tripura violence

    The video was shot in Kerala in January when people took to the streets to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act. The video was in fact shot in Mannarkkad, Kerala in January.

    If one listens into the video, there are announcements being made in Malayalam. These announcements are specifically related to the CAA. Moreover this video was first uploaded on Instagram on January 3.

    The video on Instagram was uploaded with the caption, "#rejectnrc #rejectcaa #Mannarkkad". The Instagram video is the longer version of the viral clipping and of higher resolution. At 1.07 minutes, it shows a banner in the rally with "Constitutional PROTECTION RALLY."

    Hence the video in circulation claiming that the protest in Kerala was against the violence in Tripura is misleading.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows massive protests in Kerala against Tripura violence

    Conclusion

    The video was shot in January last year during a protest against the CAA

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 11:15 [IST]
