Fact check: Old video from Kerala against CAA passed off rally against Tripura violence

New Delhi, Nov 08: The attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh triggered protests in Tripura and it has been alleged that some members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had vandalised a Mosque.

In this backdrop a video of a huge rally has gone viral with the claim that the people of Kerala protested against the violence that broke out in Tripura. However the video that is in circulation is misleading.

The video was shot in Kerala in January when people took to the streets to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act. The video was in fact shot in Mannarkkad, Kerala in January.

If one listens into the video, there are announcements being made in Malayalam. These announcements are specifically related to the CAA. Moreover this video was first uploaded on Instagram on January 3.

The video on Instagram was uploaded with the caption, "#rejectnrc #rejectcaa #Mannarkkad". The Instagram video is the longer version of the viral clipping and of higher resolution. At 1.07 minutes, it shows a banner in the rally with "Constitutional PROTECTION RALLY."

Hence the video in circulation claiming that the protest in Kerala was against the violence in Tripura is misleading.

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 11:15 [IST]