New Delhi, Apr 08: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday rubbished reports that claimed the air courier service has been suspended for CAPF personnel.

In a statement, the government said "the Air courier services for Central Armed Police Force personnel have not been suspended. The services are running since July, 2010. The privatization of Air India resulted in a slight delay in the finalization of tenders by the Border Security Force.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already granted approval for continuation of services by Air India. The tender has also been finalized and orders are under issue," it said.

"The amount due on account of air travel would also be paid as per rules," it added.

The clarification comes after Congress demanded that air transit services be restored and also an apology from the government for "risking" the lives of soldiers.

In a statement, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded immediate restoration of air transit services for armed forces personnel and sought an apology from the government for "risking" the lives of soldiers.

Surjewala said that the country lost 44 of its brave soldiers of the CRPF in the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir on February 14, 2019 due to the suspension of the same air courier service.

He said this attack happened because the CRPF personnel were going by buses to join duty through this very sensitive area.

Even then, the Narendra Modi government did not provide air transit facility to them to reach their duty point, he alleged.

"We demand that this air transit service should be immediately restored in view of the security of the soldiers, the government should apologize to the nation for risking the lives of our soldiers and paramilitary forces," he said.

Surjewala also alleged that while the BJP does not leave any opportunity to take credit for the bravery of soldiers, it does nothing in the name of their security and for saving their lives.

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 21:15 [IST]