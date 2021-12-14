YouTube
    By
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 14: The internet is filled with various theories around the death of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in a chopper crash last Wednesday.

    Now a video showing aerial shots of a chopper flying and then crashing into the hills has gone viral with the claim that these are satellite visuals of the crash that killed the CDS.

    Fact check: Misleading claim of satellite imagery showing how Gen. Rawat’s chopper crashed

    "Satellite video of helicopter crash in Conoor. It appears the tail rotor got snapped and the chopper suddenly turned in reverse direction and crashed within 2 seconds. No reaction time," a caption shared along with the video reads.

    OneIndia has learnt that this is an animation created by a Tamil channel News 7. The channel never claimed that these were satellite visuals of the crash that claimed the life of the CDS. The video posted by the channel was only to explain how the crash took place.

    Hence it is clear that the clip in circulation is an animation trying to explain how the chopper carrying the CDS crashed. The channel never claimed that these were satellite visuals of the chopper crash. The claim being made on the internet with this video is not correct.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Satellite visuals of how CDS’ chopper crash being shared widely

    Conclusion

    This is an animation by a news channel and it never claimed that these were satellite visuals

    Rating

    Half True
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    fake news buster bipin rawat

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
    X