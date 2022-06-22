Fact Check: Is this a video of Nupur Sharma being arrested

Fact Check: This lady in the photo is a student from Kerala and not Rana Ayyub

New Delhi, Jun 22: A video of a small group of women and cops is in circulation with the claim that BJP's suspended spokesperson is getting arrested after she was absconding.

The video shows the woman being held by other woman as she tries to move ahead towards a barricade. There are several policemen also seen in the video. OneIndia has learnt that this claim is misleading.

This is video from a protest held by farmers in Churu, Rajasthan The woman in the video is Bharatiya Kisan Union (non-political) leader, Bhumi Birmi and not Nupur Sharma.

This incident took place on June 15 outside the office of the SDM in Churu. On that day scores of farmers had gathered outside the SDM's office and were demanding crop insurance among other demands.

It is hence clear that the woman in the video is not Nupur Sharma but farmer leader Bhumi Birmi.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 12:05 [IST]