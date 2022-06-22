YouTube
    Fact Check: Is this a video of Nupur Sharma being arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 22: A video of a small group of women and cops is in circulation with the claim that BJP's suspended spokesperson is getting arrested after she was absconding.

    The video shows the woman being held by other woman as she tries to move ahead towards a barricade. There are several policemen also seen in the video. OneIndia has learnt that this claim is misleading.

    File photo of Nupur Sharma
    File photo of Nupur Sharma

    This is video from a protest held by farmers in Churu, Rajasthan The woman in the video is Bharatiya Kisan Union (non-political) leader, Bhumi Birmi and not Nupur Sharma.

    This incident took place on June 15 outside the office of the SDM in Churu. On that day scores of farmers had gathered outside the SDM's office and were demanding crop insurance among other demands.

    It is hence clear that the woman in the video is not Nupur Sharma but farmer leader Bhumi Birmi.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Video shows Nupur Sharma being arrested in Rajasthan

    Conclusion

    The woman in the video is farmer leader Bhumi Birmi and not Nupur Sharma

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
    X