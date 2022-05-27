YouTube
    Fact Check: Is the Indian Flag at the Attari-Wagah border visible from Lahore?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 27: A photo of the Indian flag has gone viral with the claim that it is visible from Lahore, Pakistan.

    India's tallest flag on Wagah Border is seen from Lahore's market, the tweet claimed while also stating that it was a WhatsApp forward.

    The 360-foot high Indian National Flag at the Attari-Wagah border
    The 360-foot high Indian National Flag at the Attari-Wagah border.

    The Tricolour is indeed visible from Pakistan. However it is visible from the Attari Wagah Border and not Lahore. OneIndia did a search which led us to the YouTube channel of Pakistan news outlet City 24.

    The video titled "Wagah Attari border Indian flag disappeared," says how the Indian flag which is usually visible from the Pakistan side of the border allegedly disappeared for sometime.

    It may be recalled that in August 2017, the flag which is 360 feet tall had suffered wind damage and had to be taken down and replaced. While looking at the video and the image being shared on the social media, it appears that it was shot from the Pakistan side of the border.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Indian flag is visible from the Lahore market in Pakistan

    Conclusion

    The Indian Flag is indeed visible, but from the Pakistan side of the border and Lahore which is 20 kilometres away

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 9:00 [IST]
