Fact check: Is Aayudh Advance the wonder drug against COVID-19

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: Earlier this week it was claimed that Aayudh Advance a drug was found to be effective against COVID-19 in trials conducted at two government hospitals in Ahmedabad.

It was also claimed that the drug had positive effects and just in four days, patients who took Aayudh Advance had seen reduction of the infection of the virus to a great extent. The first human trial of the drug was conducted in October 2020 at St. NHL Nagar Medical College and SVPIMSR, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad. The second trial took place in January 2021 at GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Sola, Ahmedabad, some media reports said.

The Ministry of Ayush has said that the claims made are misleading. Acting upon a letter from the Ministry of Ayush, the Joint Commissioner (Ayurved) of the Food & Drug Control Administration of Gujarat has issued a show-cause notice to a Rajkot based Ayurvedic drugs manufacturer.

The company had made misleading claims for its product AAYUDH advance. The company has claimed that its said product is the first clinically tested medicine for COVID-19 management and treatment and is also three times better than Remdisvir.

Fact Check Claim Aayudh Advance found to be effective against COVID-19 Conclusion Ministry of Ayush says claims are misleading Rating Mostly False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in