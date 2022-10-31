Fact Check: Is this video of a Russian soldier being run over by a tank a recent one?

Fact Check: Has Twitter restored Donald Trump’s account

New Delhi, Oct 31: Just a day after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media was abuzz with news that Donald Trump had thanked him for restoring his account.

Now a screenshot has gone viral with the claim that Trump's account has been restored. While Trump did congratulate Musk on the Twitter takeover, there is no information suggesting that his account which was suspended on January 8 2021 has been restored as of now.

The screenshot purportedly tweeted by Donald Trump says, 'thank @elonmusk! Feels great to be back. Hope all the haters and losers missed me.' However if one looks at the tweet closely, it is by an account called @TheUltGmr.

The tweet has been re-tweeted over 67,000 times and has 466 k likes. When we checked the tweet again, we found that the user is not using Trump's picture any longer.

We also came across another tweet by the same user from 2018 which said that we do a little trolling. This is a parody. This makes it clear that the tweet in circulation is not from the account of Donald Trump, but a parody. Moreover we checked and as of October 31 Trump, @realdonaldtrump has not been restored as yet.

Fact Check Claim Twitter restores Donald Trump’s account Conclusion The account has not been restored as yet by Twitter Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 10:42 [IST]