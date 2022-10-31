YouTube
    Fact Check: Has Twitter restored Donald Trump’s account

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Just a day after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media was abuzz with news that Donald Trump had thanked him for restoring his account.

    Now a screenshot has gone viral with the claim that Trump's account has been restored. While Trump did congratulate Musk on the Twitter takeover, there is no information suggesting that his account which was suspended on January 8 2021 has been restored as of now.

    Fact Check: Has Twitter restored Donald Trump’s account
    Former President Donald Trump

    The screenshot purportedly tweeted by Donald Trump says, 'thank @elonmusk! Feels great to be back. Hope all the haters and losers missed me.' However if one looks at the tweet closely, it is by an account called @TheUltGmr.

    Fact Check: Did Donald Trump congratulate Elon Musk on twitter takeoverFact Check: Did Donald Trump congratulate Elon Musk on twitter takeover

    The tweet has been re-tweeted over 67,000 times and has 466 k likes. When we checked the tweet again, we found that the user is not using Trump's picture any longer.

    Fact Check: Has Twitter restored Donald Trump’s account

    We also came across another tweet by the same user from 2018 which said that we do a little trolling. This is a parody. This makes it clear that the tweet in circulation is not from the account of Donald Trump, but a parody. Moreover we checked and as of October 31 Trump, @realdonaldtrump has not been restored as yet.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Twitter restores Donald Trump’s account

    Conclusion

    The account has not been restored as yet by Twitter

    Rating

    False
    Read more about:

    fake news buster donald trump twitter elon musk

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 10:42 [IST]
