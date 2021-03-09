Fact check: Has the BJP its unit in Sri Lanka?

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 09: A claim has gone viral in which it has been claimed that the BJP has launched a branch in Sri Lanka.

    The claim is that the BJP launched a branch in Sri Lanka and the party appointed V Muthuswami as its leader. However this is a misleading claim. While the claim is right, Muthuswami said that the newly formed Sri-Lankan BJP has no links to India's BJP.

    Fact Check: Is Adidas giving away free shoes for Women's day?

    He also said that if India is assisting them, they would inform the media about the same.

    On March 6, Muthuswami, a Colombo based Tamil man of Indian origin announced the formation of a new political outfit called the Ilanki Bharatiya Janatha Katchi (IBJK) or the Sri Lanka BJP.

    He said that the objective of the party is to work with the government for development of eduction and sports for Tamils.

    He however denied that the party had any links with the BJP in India.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    BJP opens unit in Sri Lanka

    Conclusion

    There is no link with India’s BJP

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 9:20 [IST]
    Settings X