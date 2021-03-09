Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik says he has sought BJP ticket to contest Belagavi LS seat

Fact check: Has the BJP its unit in Sri Lanka?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: A claim has gone viral in which it has been claimed that the BJP has launched a branch in Sri Lanka.

The claim is that the BJP launched a branch in Sri Lanka and the party appointed V Muthuswami as its leader. However this is a misleading claim. While the claim is right, Muthuswami said that the newly formed Sri-Lankan BJP has no links to India's BJP.

He also said that if India is assisting them, they would inform the media about the same.

On March 6, Muthuswami, a Colombo based Tamil man of Indian origin announced the formation of a new political outfit called the Ilanki Bharatiya Janatha Katchi (IBJK) or the Sri Lanka BJP.

He said that the objective of the party is to work with the government for development of eduction and sports for Tamils.

He however denied that the party had any links with the BJP in India.

Fact Check Claim BJP opens unit in Sri Lanka Conclusion There is no link with India’s BJP Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in