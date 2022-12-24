Fact Check: Govt has not made negative COVID-19 certificates mandatory for international passengers

Fact Check: Don’t believe this channel which says PM Modi has resigned, EVMs are banned

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: Amidst the rising concerns of COVID-19 with China reporting a large number of cases, a message has gone viral claiming that India has planned to make the COVID-19 negative test mandatory for passengers arriving from countries which have a high caseload.

One Gurbaksh Singh Chahal took to Twitter and said #BNNIndia reports. The country's health minister said in an interview on Friday that India plans to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases.

The Union Health Ministry however busted this claim. Taking to Twitter the ministry said, "this message is circulating on social media platforms regarding #COVID19 testing of incoming passengers to India. The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING."

Fact Check: Centre never denied the existence of the Ram Setu bridge

#FakeNews



This message is circulating on social media platforms regarding #COVID19 testing of incoming passengers to India.



The message is #FAKE and #MISLEADING. pic.twitter.com/nNRnFTqaod — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 24, 2022

The Central Government has in the wake of the situation in China has taken various precautionary measures. These include random testing at airports.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the states, "considering the upcoming festive season and new year celebrations, there is need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimise risk of increase in transmission of the disease by maintaining and strengthening focus on test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, i.e. use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene and adherence to physical distancing."

"Emphasised on the need to be alert in Covid-19 review meeting with state health ministers. There is no need to panic. We have 3 years of experience in pandemic management. The central government will provide all the support to combat COVID-19. We will take action as per the needs," Union Health Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

Fact Check: Did Joe Biden grab Zelensky’s posterior during the latter’s US visit

Starting Tuesday, there would be nation-wide drills at hospitals that the health care system does not come under stress like it has in the past.

Hence the claim doing the rounds about the mandatory negative COVID-19 certificate for certain international passengers is not correct.

Fact Check Claim Negative COVID-19 certificate mandatory for certain international travellers Conclusion This is a fake claim the Ministry of Health has clarified Rating False

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 10:50 [IST]