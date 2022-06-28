Fact Check: Fake letter on IRCTC appointment does the rounds again

New Delhi, Jun 28: The Indian Railways is one of the largest job providers in the country. While there are many aspirants in the country for a Railway job there have been many instances in the past where seamsters have tried taking advantage and tricking the innocent job seekers.

A letter has gone viral about an appointment letter issued in the name of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) claiming that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Commercial Clerk with a salary of Rs 26,500 per month.

OneIndia has learnt that this letter is fake. A similar letter had gone viral in 2021 too. We also checked with our sources to find out about the authenticity of the letter and learnt that no such appointment letter was sent out.

Back in 2021 when a similar letter was in circulation the government had clarified that the same is fake. Candidates should remember that the recruitment process of the IRCTC is transparent and notice for inviting application is always done through its official website www.irctc.com.

Moreover the recruitment notifications are widely advertised in the print media in national, local newspapers including employment news. Applicants are advised to visit the official website to check for the authenticity of such letters. In addition you could also get directly in touch with the IRCTC for more information. For more details on how to get in touch with IRCTC visit https://irctc.com/contact.html.

