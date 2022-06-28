YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Fake letter on IRCTC appointment does the rounds again

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 28: The Indian Railways is one of the largest job providers in the country. While there are many aspirants in the country for a Railway job there have been many instances in the past where seamsters have tried taking advantage and tricking the innocent job seekers.

    A letter has gone viral about an appointment letter issued in the name of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) claiming that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Commercial Clerk with a salary of Rs 26,500 per month.

    Fact Check: Fake letter on IRCTC appointment does the rounds again

    OneIndia has learnt that this letter is fake. A similar letter had gone viral in 2021 too. We also checked with our sources to find out about the authenticity of the letter and learnt that no such appointment letter was sent out.

    Back in 2021 when a similar letter was in circulation the government had clarified that the same is fake. Candidates should remember that the recruitment process of the IRCTC is transparent and notice for inviting application is always done through its official website www.irctc.com.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Moreover the recruitment notifications are widely advertised in the print media in national, local newspapers including employment news. Applicants are advised to visit the official website to check for the authenticity of such letters. In addition you could also get directly in touch with the IRCTC for more information. For more details on how to get in touch with IRCTC visit https://irctc.com/contact.html.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    IRCTC issues appointment letter for the post of clerk

    Conclusion

    No such letter has been issued. A similar letter issued in 2021 was fact checked by the government as fake

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster irctc appointment

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X