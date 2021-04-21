Fact check: Does COVID-19 affect children below the age of 18

Fact check: This viral message on coronavirus variant has not been issued by the health ministry

Fact Check

New Delhi, Apr 21: A claim is being made stating that COVID-19 does not affect children below the age of 18.

The message is being widely circulated on the social media and many chat groups as well. Several queries have been raised regarding this claim.

This is however a myth and those below the age of 18 must follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing of masks, washing and sanitising their hands.

The ministry of health has debunked the information being circulated on the social media. IT has said that the disease is known to occur in all age groups. However the infection is generally mild in children, the ministry also said. The information being circulated is fake and the ministry has advised not to believe in such things.

