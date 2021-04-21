YouTube
    Fact check: Does COVID-19 affect children below the age of 18

    New Delhi, Apr 21: A claim is being made stating that COVID-19 does not affect children below the age of 18.

    The message is being widely circulated on the social media and many chat groups as well. Several queries have been raised regarding this claim.

    This is however a myth and those below the age of 18 must follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing of masks, washing and sanitising their hands.

    The ministry of health has debunked the information being circulated on the social media. IT has said that the disease is known to occur in all age groups. However the infection is generally mild in children, the ministry also said. The information being circulated is fake and the ministry has advised not to believe in such things.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    COVID-19 does not affect children below the age of 18

    Conclusion

    COVID-19 affects all age groups

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2021
    X