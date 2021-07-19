YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Does Cadbury chocolates sold in India contain beef?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 19: A screenshot from a website claiming that Cadbury chocolates contain beef has been going viral on various social media platform.

    It says that if a product contains gelatine as an ingredient, that means it was derived from beef.

    Fact check: Does Cadbury chocolates sold in India contain beef?

    The message on the website reads,''Please note, if any of our products contain gelatine in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef," went viral prompting people in India to call out for a boycott of Cadbury products.

    Several people shared this screenshot to claim that Cadbury products sold in India contain beef.

    However, the company has clarified that the viral screenshot is not related to its products manufactured in India.

    The company also said that the message is misleading as it does not relate to India, and its products sold in India do not contain any beef or any other meat-based ingredients.

    "All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that," the company stressed.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Cadbury chocolates sold in India contain beef

    Conclusion

    Products manufactured & sold in India are 100% vegetarian

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster dairy

    Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 13:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X