Fact check: Does Cadbury chocolates sold in India contain beef?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 19: A screenshot from a website claiming that Cadbury chocolates contain beef has been going viral on various social media platform.

It says that if a product contains gelatine as an ingredient, that means it was derived from beef.

The message on the website reads,''Please note, if any of our products contain gelatine in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef," went viral prompting people in India to call out for a boycott of Cadbury products.

Is this true @CadburyUK?

If yes, Cadbury deserves to be sued for forcing Hindus to consume halaal certified beef products



Our ancestors &Gurus sacrificed their lives but didn't accept eating beef.

But post "independence"rulers have allowed our Dharma to be violated with impunity pic.twitter.com/Ub9hJmG8gO — Madhu Purnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) July 17, 2021

Several people shared this screenshot to claim that Cadbury products sold in India contain beef.

However, the company has clarified that the viral screenshot is not related to its products manufactured in India.

The company also said that the message is misleading as it does not relate to India, and its products sold in India do not contain any beef or any other meat-based ingredients.

"All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that," the company stressed.

Fact Check Claim Cadbury chocolates sold in India contain beef Conclusion Products manufactured & sold in India are 100% vegetarian Rating False

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 13:56 [IST]