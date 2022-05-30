Fact check: Is it ok to share photocopy of your Aadhaar card with anyone?

Fact check: Did you receive SMS claiming MTNL KYC to be expired within 24 hours?

Fact Check

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 30: There's a new SMS scam that is targeting MTNL subscribers across India. The scam SMS is aroubd eKYC of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) subscribers that is threatening people to submit documents for eKYC verification by by calling a certin number within 24 hours of the message to avoid discontinuation of services.

Note that this message is not sent out officially by the company and is being spread by scammers to get hold of personal data to carry out financial scams at a later date.

The details could be used to carry out other scams and even target a victim's banking account. Mobile users are advised to not respond to messages like this.

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, it found that the message is fake.

A message claiming MTNL KYC getting expired within 24 Hrs. is #Fake#PIBFactCheck:



▶️ MTNL will never sms/call/Whatsapp for Tele. verification of KYC



▶️ Never respond to such fraudulent emails/SMS/calls pic.twitter.com/vaeJcyYXvx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 29, 2022

PIB Fact Check also said that MTNL never sends SMS or text messages to individuals over phone or WhatsApp for KYC verification. Therefore, do not respond to any such fraud email or SMS or call at all.

Fact Check Claim A message claiming MTNL KYC getting expired within 24 Hrs Conclusion MTNL will never sms/call/Whatsapp for Tele. verification of KYC Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 13:58 [IST]