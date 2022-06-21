YouTube
    Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi say he will not bow down to ED?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 21: Social media is abuzz with a tweet purported tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation over money laundering case.

    The tweet in the circulation claims Rahul Gandhi as saying, "The ED wants me to bow down but I will not do it. I know everything about what they want me to do."

    Rahul Gandhi
    It comes at a time when the ED has asked Gandhi to appear before the agency for questioning for the fifth time in the last one week. However, the post which is doing rounds on social media is fake.

    On going through Rahul Gandhi's Twitter profile, there was only one post made by him on June 16. It was a criticism about the Centre's new-introduced 'Agnipath' scheme.

    Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi say he will not bow down to ED?
    Screenshot of the Fake Tweet

    He wrote, "No rank, no pension no direct recruitment since 2 years no stable future after 4 years no respect for the army Listen to the voice of the unemployed youth of the country, don't take 'fire test' of their restraint by driving them on 'Agnipath', Prime Minister. [sic]"

    To verify whether Gandhi deleted the post, we did a search on Wayback Machine but found nothing.

    Hence, it is clear that it is a fake post shared by netizens.

    The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The ED is understood to be asking Rahul Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

    In the last four days, he was questioned for over 40 hours.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    The ED wants me to bow down but I will not do it: Rahul Gandhi

    Conclusion

    Rahul Gandhi did not make such claims.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    Comments

