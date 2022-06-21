PM Modi can't hear anything except his voice of 'friends': Rahul Gandhi

Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi say he will not bow down to ED?

Fact Check

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 21: Social media is abuzz with a tweet purported tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation over money laundering case.

The tweet in the circulation claims Rahul Gandhi as saying, "The ED wants me to bow down but I will not do it. I know everything about what they want me to do."

It comes at a time when the ED has asked Gandhi to appear before the agency for questioning for the fifth time in the last one week. However, the post which is doing rounds on social media is fake.

On going through Rahul Gandhi's Twitter profile, there was only one post made by him on June 16. It was a criticism about the Centre's new-introduced 'Agnipath' scheme.

He wrote, "No rank, no pension no direct recruitment since 2 years no stable future after 4 years no respect for the army Listen to the voice of the unemployed youth of the country, don't take 'fire test' of their restraint by driving them on 'Agnipath', Prime Minister. [sic]"

न कोई रैंक, न कोई पेंशन



न 2 साल से कोई direct भर्ती



न 4 साल के बाद स्थिर भविष्य



न सरकार का सेना के प्रति सम्मान



देश के बेरोज़गार युवाओं की आवाज़ सुनिए, इन्हे 'अग्निपथ' पर चला कर इनके संयम की 'अग्निपरीक्षा' मत लीजिए, प्रधानमंत्री जी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 16, 2022

To verify whether Gandhi deleted the post, we did a search on Wayback Machine but found nothing.

Hence, it is clear that it is a fake post shared by netizens.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The ED is understood to be asking Rahul Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

In the last four days, he was questioned for over 40 hours.

Fact Check Claim The ED wants me to bow down but I will not do it: Rahul Gandhi Conclusion Rahul Gandhi did not make such claims. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in