YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Did Muslims in UP protest after they were stopped from performing namaz?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 30: A video of a group of Muslims protesting in front of a Mosque has been shared widely on the social media. It is claimed that the people were protesting in front of the Saharanpur Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh as they were stopped from performing namaz.

    Fact Check on Saharanpur Muslims

    This is a misleading claim and this protest took place after the people offered prayers and came out of the Mosque. The protests took place after a journalist asked a provocative question.

    Soon after the video went viral, Saharanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar clarified that the protest took place after namaz. . He said that the Alvida Jumma was peacefully held in the Jama Masjid, which comes under the Kotwali police station area in Saharanpur district.When people were returning from prayers from the Mosque some media personnel asked provocative questions as a result of which they protested.

    The situation was under control and there was no dispute of any kind. He said that the officials of the district administration spoke to the people and brought the situation under control. These claims are misleading and are being spread by some media channels. An explanation will be sought by issuing notice against them, Tomar also said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Muslims protests in Saharanpur after being stopped from performing namaz

    Conclusion

    The Muslims completed their namaz and then protested as media asked a provocative question the police said.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster muslims

    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X