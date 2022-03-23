Fact check: Did Kejriwal pay tributes to Bhagat Singh with his shoes on

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: Did Arvind Kejriwal pay tributes to revolutionary Indian freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh with his shoes on? Well, this has been doing the rounds on the internet.

A photograph of Delhi CM, Kejriwal with Punjab's new Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann has been shared while making this claim. However OneIndia has learnt that this claim is not right.

The image that is being shared was shot on March 13 at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Several news outlets have used the image. Although it is not clear where exactly the photo was taken it is clear that on March 13, Kejriwal was in Amritsar and had visited Jallianwala Bagh and Golden Temple.

On March 16, the official Facebook of the Aam Aadmi Party had posted a video of Kejriwal and Mann paying tribute to Bhagat Singh in Khattar Kalan. In the video both Mann and Kejriwal are wearing different attires from that can be seen in the viral image. Moreover it is also clear from the video that Kejriwal was not wearing shoes at the time he was paying homage.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:48 [IST]