Fact check: Did Kejriwal have meat, liquor at a dinner with Bhagwant Mann

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The Aam Admi Party put up an impressive show in the Punjab assembly elections.

    The party won with a thumping majority following which Bhagwan Mann took over as the Chief Minister.

    Now an image has gone viral in which it is claimed that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alcohol and meat with Mann. In the viral image, three plates of food can be seen with what looks like meat. There are also two glasses with golden liquid which is presumed to be liquor. In front of Mann, a small bottle of country liquor also can be seen.

    In the image Kejriwal can be seen eating which Mann holds a glass. The muffler gang was caught red handed while having a drink read the caption for the viral image.

    On November 22 2021, the Times of India posted the image with the report. In the original image there was no sign of meat or alcohol. OneIndia while doing a reverse search of the image found the original one. However the one that has gone viral has been altered digitally to add the meat and liquor.

    The original report was published under the header, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accepts dinner invite at auto driver's house in Ludhiana. TOI Chandigarh also shared the video of Kejriwal and Mann having dinner. However there was no sign of meat or alcohol.

    The original image was also found on the Twitter handle of the Aam Aadmi Party. It has been captioned that Arvind Kejriwal had dinner at the invitation of the auto driver. Hence this makes it clear that the viral image being shared with the caption that Kejriwal and Mann were having meat and liquor is digitally tampered with and has been shared with a fake caption.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Kejriwal and Mann had meat, alcohol for dinner in Punjab

    Conclusion

    The image has been tampered with and there is no sign of meat, liquor in the original image

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 9:10 [IST]
