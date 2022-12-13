Fact Check: CBSE cautions against fake Class 10, 12 date sheets

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students of fake Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets that are in circulation. The CBSE has said that students must wait for an official update on the official website for the correct information on the dates of the examinations.

There are multiple versions of the date sheets that are doing the rounds and the board has termed them as fake. The exam schedule will be soon announced and the students and parents must wait for official information, the board has said.

Since Sunday various handles of the social media are sharing date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE exams. This had led to plenty of confusion among the students and parents.

Earlier the board had announced that it will conduct the theory examinations for the Class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15 2023. Reports while quoting an official said that the practical exam will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. Further the official also said that the practical exams for Class 12 will be conducted only by external examiners appointed by the board and in the case of Class 10, these will be conducted by the internal examiners.

Meanwhile the board has also released the sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects. The CBSE has also issued guidelines to students as well as the schools across the country, according to which students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of the practical.

Students who are absent in the practical will not be provided another chance. All the students will be given complete information about the practical dates and process by their schools. During the pandemic, the board exams for both Class 10 and 12 were conducted in two different sessions.

Along with this, CBSE has issued clear instructions to the schools to complete the practicals within the stipulated time limit. The CBSE said that the date sheet for the board exams both the classes will be released soon on the website. Do not get confused by any date sheet that is shared on the social media the CBSE also said.

Fact Check Claim CBSE releases date sheet for Class 10 and 12 exams Conclusion CBSE has clarified that the date sheets on the social media are fake Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

