Fact check: All images barring one are not from the Russia-Ukraine war

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: As the war continues to rage on in Ukraine, several images with fake claims are circulating the internet.

A user has shared 5 images claiming that these are from the ongoing war. One such image is of a woman walking through debris. However the image was shot in 2000 and BBC News had reported that the same was shot at Grozny, the capital city of Chechnya. The same was shot following a fierce fight between Russia and Chechen separatists leading to the devastation of the city.

The next image is that of two persons hiding behind an object. This image is however not from the Ukraine war. It was shot in 2000 during a battle at the Gaza Strip. The image shows a terrified boy and his father during a fierce exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

The other image is that of an injured girl in hospital. This however according to the Time Magazine was shot in Syria in 2015. The other image shows a child amidst debris. This image is however from a music video about the children of Donbas in Ukraine and was uploaded on YouTube in 2015.

The last image of an injured man appears to be from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. There are no earlier versions of this image on the internet and hence it appears to be the latest one. The BBC too has a report in which the image of this man is shown.

Hence it is clear that barring one, all other images shared are not from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Fact Check Claim Images shared with claim it is from ongoing Russia-Ukraine war Conclusion Barring one image, all others are not connected to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war Rating Half True Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 12:59 [IST]