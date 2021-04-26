Fake: Delhi Police not stopping people from organising help for COVID patients

Fact check: Did Serum Institute sign a deal with Centre for all its production of COVID vaccine till May 25?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 26: A fake post is doing rounds on social media claiming policemen in the Delhi have been stopping people from organising help for Covid patients on WhatsApp. The news comes at a time when the national capital is struggling with COVID-19 surge and oxygen crisis.

The Delhi Police has said "motivated elements" tried to defame the force by spreading misinformation on social media on the COVID-19 crisis.

"At a time when Delhi Police is going beyond its call of duty to help people during this pandemic, it is unfortunate that such allegations are being levelled by motivated elements on social media and the mainstream media seems to be giving credence to such propaganda by carrying news reports on them," Delhi Police said in the statement.

Taking strong exception to the "unverified and unsubstantiated" allegations, the national capital's police urged people and the media not to amplify such misinformation and warned of legal action.

"Not just that, our men are even performing last rites of people after their families refuse to accept the bodies," the statement read. "We are going hand with Good Samaritans and member of the public and supporting them by all means."

It is to be noted that, right from attending distress calls for medicines to arranging injections and oxygen cylinders for hospitals and individuals, the cops are going an extra mile to make the Capital's residents win the battle against the second wave of Covid-19.

