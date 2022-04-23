Fact check: Solar eclipse 6 months after or on your birthday, a sign of impending bad health?

Fact Check: Was this burqa clad woman made to do sit-ups for pelting stones during Ram Navami

Fact check: Old image from Kashmir being shared as one shot at Jahangirpuri

This Twitter account claiming to be the official handle of PIB is FAKE

Beware: Person impersonating as Vice President Naidu sends messages seeking financial help

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 23: A person impersonating as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is sending WhatsApp messages, including to VIPs, soliciting help and financial assistance.

This is to caution the general public that a person impersonating as the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, is sending WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance from the mobile telephone number 9439073183. There is a possibility that such fake messages could emanate from more numbers.

The Vice President's Secretariat has alerted the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs after the issue was brought to the Vice President's notice.

It is learnt that the impersonator has sent such WhatsApp messages to several VIPs.

Fact Check Claim Venkaiah Naidu is sending WhatsApp messages, including to VIPs, soliciting help and financial assistance. Conclusion Beware! It is a fake message. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 22:53 [IST]