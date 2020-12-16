Saif Ali Khan face legal trouble for hurting religious sentiments

Entertainment

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 16: In a recent development, a case has been filed against Saif Ali Khan by an advocate in Jaunpur over his recent interview about Adipurush, where the actor said the film would show the "humane" side of Ravan.

Adipurush is the screen adaptation of Ramayana.

Saif will play the antagonist Lankesh, based on Ravan in the Om Raut directorial. It is also said that south Indian star Prabhas will be seen in a role inspired by Lord Ram.

The petition states that Khan's controversial interview dated December 6 quoted him saying that Ravan was justified in kidnapping Sita because Ram's younger brother Laksman had cut his sister Surpanakha's nose.

In an interview, Saif said, "It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."

Following several criticism online, the actor had apologised and withdrawn his statements.

According to a report, the plaintiff has alleged that Saif Ali Khan's interview is a negative portrayal of "faith" and "faith in Sanatan Dharma". Apart from the plaintiff, six others also saw the interview online, and it has hurt their religious sentiments, the petitioner has claimed.

The case is in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), who has fixed December 23 as the next date of hearing.