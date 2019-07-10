  • search
    Extend NRC to Karnataka as well says Tejasvi Surya

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Wednesday urged the Centre to extend the National Register of Citizen (NRC) to Karnataka citing illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in Bengaluru.

    At present, the NRC, which is a register containing genuine name of Indian citizens, is being implemented only in Assam. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Surya alleged that there are a large number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the entire Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru.

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

    They have not only become a security threat but also an economic threat as they are taking away jobs of locals, Sury said, urging the Centre to extend the NRC to Karnataka to wee out Bangladeshis who are residing there illegally.

    As Nagaland gets set for NRC, entire state declared 'disturbed' for six months

    Meanwhile, Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel said Kol Adivasi come under the category of SC in Uttar Pradesh, while they are counted as tribals in other states She requested the government that in Uttar Pradesh also they should be categorised under the ST category.

    karnataka illegal immigrants bangladesh nrc

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
