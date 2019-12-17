Year 2019: When Tamil Nadu was rocked by a bore well and a banner

Chennai, Dec 17: Tamilnadu faced a number of tragic incidents in recent times. An issue relating to the bore well and another about a banner.

Sujith Wilson, a two year old boy got stuck in an abandoned bore well near Trichy. He belongs to a village called Nadukaatupati and while playing , he fell into the bore well on October 25.

Rescue operations started after few hours by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Within hours all the state media gathered at the place and started giving live updates about the issue. Slowly the two year old kid gained popularity among the people and he was in the prayers of the all the households.

The rescue operation was carried out for nearly 80 hours continuously by the state government. The rescue operation was interrupted and collapsed by rain and other external factors. The child was retrieved in a decomposed state on Tuesday by the National disaster response force(NDRF) and the State disaster response force (SDRF).

Politicians, higher officials and authorities and people all over the world voiced their condolences after hearing the boy's death. Further the ruling government, opposition parties and all other non governmental organisations showed their condolences by offering funds to the affected family.

Hundreds and hundreds of children die every year due to the abandoned borewell found all over the state and country, it is seriously an important issue to be addressed by the state and the national government as it cost the lives of young children.

Banner:

Subashree, a 23 year old techie died on September 12 2019 after an illegal banner fell on her. She was a resident of Chrompet, Chennai.

The banner was put up by a former AIADMK party member, S Jayagopal. The banner was illegally placed and this caused the death of a young woman. Subashree was riding a two wheeler and she was on her way back to home after writing an exam.

The banner fell on her, thereby she lost her balance and was hit by a water tank. The incident took place on Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Radial Road. The water tank driver was immediately arrested. The deceased parents say that they couldn't accept their daughter's loss and they want justice for Subashree.

Leaders like M K Stalin slammed the government and took a stand for Subashree's parents. Other parties and common people also had an eye on this issue and this issue went viral all over the state.

Even after a number of orders passed by the Madras high court the political parties and other organisations are still raising illegal hoardings thereby causing number of accidents. The situation has not changed much. It is a serious issue and it needs to be addressed.