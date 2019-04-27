  • search
    VITEEE 2019 result expected this weekend, counselling date confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chennai, Apr 27: The VITEEE 2019 result will be declared this weekend. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Latest reports suggest that the results are likely to be either declared today or tomorrow.

    However the university has confirmed that the counselling would begin in the second week of May. The counselling will be held in offline mode and the venue would be announced in due course of time. The counselling will be held in two phases.

    Candidates will be allowed to take part in the counselling only on production of valid documents.

    The documents required would be a copy of the result, admit card, counselling call letter, class 10 board certificate, class 12 mark sheet.

    The Vellore Institute of Technology conducts the VITEEE exam for UG engineering admissions in VIT university, Vellore and its campuses at Chennai, Bhopal and Amaravati.

    The exams were held between April 10 and 21. The examination was conducted in online mode across the various centres in India. The results are expected next week. Officials indicate that the results will be declared on or before April 30, but there would be no delay. The results once declared will be available on vit.ac.in.

    How to check VITEEE 2019 result:

    • Go to vit.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Saturday, April 27, 2019, 7:43 [IST]
