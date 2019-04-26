VITEEE 2019 result date: When and how to check

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, Apr 26: The VITEEE 2019 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Vellore Institute of Technology conducts the VITEEE exam for UG engineering admissions in VIT university, Vellore and its campuses at Chennai, Bhopal and Amaravati.

The exams were held between April 10 and 21. The examination was conducted in online mode across the various centres in India. The results are expected next week. Officials indicate that the results will be declared on or before April 30, but there would be no delay. The results once declared will be available on vit.ac.in.

How to check VITEEE 2019 result:

Go to vit.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Chennai Central Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 16,31,196 POPULATION 0.00% RURAL

100.00% URBAN

17.84% SC

0.29% ST + More Details