    TNTRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: How to apply for 2,340 vacancies

    Chennai, Aug 29: The TNTRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    A notification for the recruitment of 2,340 assistant professors in the government colleges in Tamil Nadu has been released. Direct Recruitment from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education for the year 2018-19 through online mode.

    The registration process will begin on September 4, 2019 and applications can be submitted until September 24, 2019. More details are available on trb.tn.nic.in.

    TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Important dates:

    • Notification: August 28
    • Application starts: September 4
    • Application process ends: 24
    • Candidates should not have completed 57 years as on July 1 2019. The age of retirement is 58 years.

    How to apply for TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment:

    • Go to trb.tn.nic.in
    • Read the how to apply section carefully
    • Candidates can apply only through online mode
    • Valid e-mail and mobile number is mandatory

    tamil nadu recruitment

