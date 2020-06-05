  • search
    TN SSLC 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th hall ticket released; check direct link here

    Chennai, June 05: The Tamil Nadu Board education department has released a detailed notification on the instructions related to 'HSE March 2020 First year & Second-year private candidate hall ticket download'. The exams were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

    TN SSLC 2020: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Exam Hall Ticket Released; check here
    Representational Image

    This year, as many as nine lakh students will appear for SSLC Exam 2020 in Tamil Nadu this year. The students will be allowed to the TN SSLC Exams 2020 only with a valid hall ticket.

    However, However, the board has now given its nod to conduct the examination dates for the TN SSLC exam along with Class XI as well as other school exams.

    The state government had to postpone the SSCL, Plus 1 and Plus 2 Exams this year due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown. The TN SSLC exam admits card or hall tickets were released post 2 pm yesterday on June 4 and is available for downloading now.

    Here's how to download TN SSLC Admit Card 2020 online

    • Visit the official website of TNDGE dge.tn.gov.in.
    • On the homepage, Click on the link for TN HSC 2020 Hall Tickets
    • You will be redirected to a new login page
    • Enter your application number and other required details and submit
    • Your SSLC Exam Hall Ticket 2020 will be displayed on the screen
    • Download the hall TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2020
    • Take a printout for future reference

