    TN's anti-corruption dept seizes Rs 1.12 cr during raids at govt offices

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 15: In a crackdown against corruption in the government department, the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Tamil Nadu conducted raids on 27 government offices across the state in which it seized Rs 1.12 crore, out of which Rs 75 lakh seized was from the guest house of Tiruvarur Highways Department.

    The DVAC conducted raids at the office of the Assistant Director, Highways, AD (Panchayat), Rural Development Department, Virudhunagar, District Industries Centre, Tirunelveli among others, reported ANI.

    The DVAC in a press release on Friday said that it seized an amount of Rs 8.87 lakh from the office of the Assistant Director, Highways Namakkal and another raid at the office in Virudhanagar AD, rural development department ended with the seizure of Rs 6.67 lakh.

    Also, Rs 4.26 lakh was seized from the office of the assistant director, agricultural office, Villupuram.

    raids tamil nadu chennai

    Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11:04 [IST]
    X