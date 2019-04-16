  • search
    TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 date and time confirmed, check here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, Apr 16: The TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 date and time confirmed, check here

    The results are expected anytime this week. The confirmed date for the results to be released is April 19 2019. The results are expected by 9.30 am on April 19.

    In the 2018 exams the overall pass percentage was 91.1. Last year there were 8,60,434 candidates who appeared for the exams. This year too around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations. The results once declared will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

    How to download TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019:

    • Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in
    • Click on the results link
    • You will be re-directed to a new page
    • Log in using your registration number
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 9:15 [IST]
