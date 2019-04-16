Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 date and time confirmed, check here
Chennai
Chennai, Apr 16: The TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The results are expected anytime this week. The confirmed date for the results to be released is April 19 2019. The results are expected by 9.30 am on April 19.
In the 2018 exams the overall pass percentage was 91.1. Last year there were 8,60,434 candidates who appeared for the exams. This year too around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations. The results once declared will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
How to download TN HSE Plus 2 result 2019:
- Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in
- Click on the results link
- You will be re-directed to a new page
- Log in using your registration number
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
