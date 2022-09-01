TN CM says 70% poll promises fulfilled

Can't book teachers for advising students to study well: Madras HC on Kallakuruchi student death

Coimbatore, Sept 1: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday joined issue with the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, K Palaniswami over his criticism of 'non-implementation' of promises made by the DMK government during the 2021 assembly elections, saying 70 per cent of them have been fulfilled.

Stalin also assured that the remaining promises will be implemented for the benefit of the people of the state.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony of the grand daughter of former minister Pongalur N Palanisamy here, he said as promised, the government had reduced the prices of milk, petrol and issued orders for free travel for women in government buses.

The government has recently received two reports - one on the circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and another on Tuticorin firing incident, in which 13 people were killed, he said.

Both the reports will be placed before the Assembly and proper discussion will be held before taking action, the CM said adding that these were also part of election promises.

On Rs 1000 aid per month for women family heads in all households, Stalin said it will also be met soon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be coming to Tamil Nadu on September 5 to participate in the launch of Smart Class scheme in the Corporation schools, Stalin said, adding that Rs 1,000 scheme to the girl students joining higher education will be also launched on the occasion.

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 17:27 [IST]