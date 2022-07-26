YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    TN begins distribution of bicycles to 6.35 lakh Class 11 students

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, July 26: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin inaugurated the DMK government's flagship scheme to distribute bicycles to 6.36 lakh students of Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 323 crore.The distribution of bicycles to Plus one students of the state is a flagship programme of the DMK government. This was first announced in the budget speech by the state finance minister.

    TN begins distribution of bicycles to 6.35 lakh Class 11 students

    The scheme according to the government will help students travel independently and save time. This would in turn give them time to indulge in extra-curricular activities after class.The bicycles are being distributed to the students on behalf of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minority Welfare Department. The state-level inauguration of the scheme was done with the Chief Minister distributing cycles to the children in Chennai.

    MK Stalin flags off 14 mobile forensic labsMK Stalin flags off 14 mobile forensic labs

    Also present at the event were Tamil Nadu Minister for Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, R.S. Rajakannappan, Minister for health and family welfare, Ma Subramanian and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    m k stalin students bicycle tamil nadu dmk dmk+

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X