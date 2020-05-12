  • search
    TN 10th exam time table 2020 released

    Chennai, May 12: The TN 10th exam time table 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams would commence on June 1 and conclude on June 12, 2020. Meanwhile, the evaluation of the class 12 answer scripts will begin on May 27, 2020.

    TN 10th exam time table 2020:

    Language: June 1, 2020

    English: June 3, 2020

    Maths: June 5, 2020

    Optional Language: June 6, 2020

    Science: June 8, 2020

    Social Science: June 10, 2020

    Vocational: June 12, 2020

