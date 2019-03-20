Three students drown in TN beach

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, Mar 20: Three Class 12 students drowned at the Silver Beach at Cuddalore Tuesday evening, police said.

The students were enjoying at the beach after their exams ended. They were swept away by strong waves. Their bodies were later found, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Srihari, Dhanush and Vignesh, they said.

Besides one more person was swept away at the beach, but his body is yet to be found, police added.