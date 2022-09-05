YouTube
    Tamil Nadu: Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper-I postponed

    Chennai, Sep 05: The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper-I, which was scheduled to be held next week, has been indefinitely postponed.

    The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has announced that it has been delayed due to technical reasons.

    However, the new dates for the exams are yet to be announced.

    As per the earlier notification, the exam was scheduled to be held between September 10 and 15.

    The hall tickets for the examination are expected to be released once the new dates are announced.

    However, the practise test 2022 has been uploaded on the website in order to help the aspirants to get familiar with the test process.

    Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) Tamil Nadu conducts the exams in two parts - Paper 1 (for Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (for Classes 6 to 8). Those candidates who clear the exams will considered for Primary and Upper Primary Level teacher posts in the state.

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 16:05 [IST]
