Tamil Nadu girl on NASA visit gets Rs 2 lakh assistance

    Chennai, Feb 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday ordered Rs 2 lakh as assistance to a Class 9 girl student, a space enthusiast, for successfully qualifying in an online test to visit America's space agency NASA and participate in an international conference.

    Representational Image

    The student V Abinaya studying in Namakkal district got through the exam held by firms here and in America, the Chief Minister, in a statement, said adding the opportunity to visit NASA and take part in a global space science symposium is a "victory for her talent."

    Wishing her many more successes in space science, Palaniswami lauded her for the "achievement and to encourage younger generation, I have ordered Rs 2 lakh assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund."

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:32 [IST]
