    Tamil Nadu Announced Implementation of Subsidy Models Encourage Alternatives to Banned Plastics!

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    As per the minister, IIT Madras in collaboration with Anna University have already commenced its studies to produce alternatives to milk packets.

    The Tamil Nadu state government has announced that the state government is researching about the alternatives to banned plastic. Minister of Environment and climate change, Siva V Meyyanathan attended the National workshop on Eco-Alternatives that was held at Chennai Trade Center.

    Talking at the conference, he shared that the state government is going to implement subsidy models for producing alternatives to banned plastic. This decision of the government is going to help reduce plastic usage and introduce more bio-degradable things. Entrepreneurs are going to also get subsidies if they pursue this business.

    He further explained that IIT Madras in collaboration with Anna University has already commenced its studies to produce alternatives to milk packets. This is because at present 25 lakhs of milk packets are distributed every day. Taking a step ahead, the minister shared that they have ordered all districts to ensure that the same should not be disposed of and a scientific method should be followed to dispose of them.

    The National Expo and workshop were conducted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Board in collaboration with the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. The expo had an exhibition for things like sanitary pads, packaging materials, combs, neem and bamboo stick toothbrush, and bottles to other alternatives.

    Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary for the environment department said that the workshop was conducted to discuss solutions to the ongoing plastic ban by the state government. Along with this, the government has also released a directory based on eco-alternatives.

    tamil nadu subsidy tn positive plastic

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 15:11 [IST]
