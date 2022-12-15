Stalin being the survivor for Helpless children!

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai: The public will trust the government only when there is transparency in the regime. We could see that in the regime of M K Stalin. This is so evident on the official twitter page of the CM.

CM's address is very accessible!

CM Stalin has shared a video of how many petitions he receives every day and how he deals with them. He immediately calls the respective officials and acts on every petition. It is said that there are 99% solutions for every petition. He also questions every official if they miss finishing their task as ordered! If there are any challenges, he immediately calls the respective department to find the solution.

We couldn't find a CM before Stalin who was being so transparent to the public, this shows how much he cares and is responsible for being a CM.

Renuka's grandmother's sad story

Only if the leadership is constantly working will the officials at the grassroots also be active. In that sense, this involvement of Chief Minister Stalin is gaining attention.

Right now, we are going to see the news of a family in Kalathur , Thanjavur district devastated by Cyclone Gaja. Many people lost their houses and belongings due to Cyclone Gaja in the area. The DMK government has stood by many families. Renuka's Grandmother is an old citizen who has 2 kids a boy and a girl. However, her daughter was diagnosed with cancer and died. The son-in-law was hit by a truck and died.

The couple has two children. The eldest one's name is Santhosh who is Twenty years old. Another grandson Vishnuvardhan is studying in Karaikudi. Grandmother is the only source of funds for this struggling family. The grandmother has been supporting her family by going on the 100-day work provided by the government.

Vishnuvardhan, who currently lives with his grandmother, says, "It's been two years since my father and mother died. It's the grandmother who takes care of us. We're at grandma's house. Our house has been demolished by the Gaja Cyclone. We petitioned the collector seeking a house to live in. The officers also visited the spot to investigate. However, they said we do not have proper registrations (Patta) for the house.

The excitement of Green houses

Stalin Peter Babu was at the forefront of this work. He belongs to the Arima Sangha in the district. "These boys can't build a house at this young age. They are not economically strong enough to build a house of their own. A house is the place where we can finally get settled, that is a basic need of every human, just imagine if a person doesn't have a house of their own how much they will be disturbed mentally.

A person needs a house that will give them the confidence to live. I feel M K Stalin has done a great job by offering houses.

"Similarly, Pandi Meenal lives in the twinfields village. His younger sister is a differently-abled person. We have also built houses for them. Like him, Kaththankudi SundaraVadhani lost her parents. She doesn't have a house either. She has submitted a memorandum to the district collector. We have completed the construction of the house in collaboration with a government scheme," says Stalin Peter Babu.

The confidence given by the Collector

"It was only after I came to this house that I got peace of mind," says Renuka's grandmother. Like her, Vishnu said, "The district collector came for the inauguration of the house. 'You have to finish your studies and go to a good job and earn and help other poor people in the same way.' I will save his trust," he says.

"I have no father and mother. My younger sister is differently abled. Mom has had liver damage for the past 5 years. His death has hit our family hard," says Pandi Meenal.

"We have built a house for them through the Chief Minister's greenhouse scheme. We also built houses for these destitute youths. Additional funding was required beyond the government funding. Then we will build it from the collector's fund and another part from the volunteers' share," says Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 17:37 [IST]