SRMJEE 2021 entrance exam dates for phase 1, 2 released

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, May 10: The SRMJEE 2021 entrance exam will be held in May and July. More details are available on the official website.

The exam will be held in two phases in May and July. Phase 1 ill take place on May 23 and 24, while the second phase will be held on July 25 and 26.

The exams will be held through a remote proctored online mode and the last date to apply for the same is May 15 for phase 1 and July 20 for phase 2. Students who wish to apply can visit www.srmist.edu.in.