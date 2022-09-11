YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya blessed with a baby boy

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 11: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has become a granddad again. His daughter and filmmaker Soundarya was blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

    Rajinikanths daughter blessed with a baby boy
    Rajinikanth with daughter Soundarya (Photo credit: Soundarya Twitter account)

    The happy news was announced by Soundarya Rajinikanth on Twitter. "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings 🙏🏻😇Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved's little brother 💙💙💙 VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed 😇🥰thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3, [sic]" she tweeted.

    Soundarya is married to businessman Vishagan. They started the new journey in their lives after their failed marriages in the past.

    Rajinikanth's daughter was married to businessman Ashwin Kumar and divorced after seven years into her marriage, the latter too had an unsuccesful marriage.

    It has to be noted that Soundarya has a 10-year-old son Ved Krishna from her first marriage.

    Soundarya is a filmmaker who made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth's 'Kochadaiiyaan'. Her second directorial venture was Dhanush-starrer 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2'.

    Vishagan is the owner of a pharmaceutical company and the son of businessman Vanangamudi.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    rajinikanth

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X