Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya blessed with a baby boy

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Sep 11: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has become a granddad again. His daughter and filmmaker Soundarya was blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

The happy news was announced by Soundarya Rajinikanth on Twitter. "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings 🙏🏻😇Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved's little brother 💙💙💙 VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed 😇🥰thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3, [sic]" she tweeted.

Soundarya is married to businessman Vishagan. They started the new journey in their lives after their failed marriages in the past.

Rajinikanth's daughter was married to businessman Ashwin Kumar and divorced after seven years into her marriage, the latter too had an unsuccesful marriage.

It has to be noted that Soundarya has a 10-year-old son Ved Krishna from her first marriage.

Soundarya is a filmmaker who made her directorial debut with Rajinikanth's 'Kochadaiiyaan'. Her second directorial venture was Dhanush-starrer 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2'.

Vishagan is the owner of a pharmaceutical company and the son of businessman Vanangamudi.