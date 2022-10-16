YouTube
    Partial Solar eclipse 2022: Meenakshi temple to be shut on Oct 25

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Oct 16: The famous Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai will remain shut for about 10 hours because of solar eclipse on October 25.

    "Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai will remain closed from 11am-7pm on Tuesday, Oct 25 in view of solar eclipse. Devotees will be allowed till 11 am & after 7 pm. This applies to all sub-temples of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple," said Temple authority.

    Partial Solar eclipse 2022: Meenakshi temple to be shut on Oct 25
    Meenakshi temple to be shut on Dec 25

    The last partial solar eclipse of the year will occur on October 25, coinciding with Diwali. Partially eclipsed solar rays can be seen from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, as well as the north-eastern portion of Africa.

    How to safely watch a Partial Solar EclipseHow to safely watch a Partial Solar Eclipse

    The last solar eclipse of 2022 will also be visible in India. While many people enjoy watching eclipses with the naked eye, it is advised to use protective eyeglasses, binoculars, a box projector, or a telescope.

    Sutak: The inauspicious time during the eclipse Hindus believe that during this period, the Earth's atmosphere is contaminated during Sutak and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects due to contamination.

    "There are total 8 Prahars from Sunrise to Sunrise. Hence Sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse," according to Drik Panchang.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
