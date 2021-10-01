Police were in search of the murder and the beheaded of a young man in Dindugal

No one will accept if MGR is misrepresented: G K Vasan

Chennai

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Oct 01: The world elders day programme was organized by the Tamil manila congress party in their party office in Alwarpet chennai.

As a part of this programme awards been disturbed to the elderly old person in which actor Nillakal Ravi and the singer Vinaya took part.

Spaking to the reporters Tamil Manila congress party president G.K.Vasan said that by the 2030 the number of elderly old persons ratio will increase upto 46 percent as statics were revealed.

He said that the central government and the state government should ensure the safety act inorder to safeguard the snior citizens.

He also said the upcoming seasons are the fetival season there is a danger of spreading corona. So government has to consider about the opening of the schools.

He praised the late chief minister MGR who was familiar has done alot to the state.Right from children to senior citizens everyone knows him well.

If anyone misrepresents him the public apart from the politics will also not tolerate.

He furthur added that the vctory waves for the congress party in Uttarpradesh and in punjab elections are not so far near to them.

He assured that the alliance with the Admk party will continue with amdk will face the localbody elections.

We the alliance parties have filed a complaint that malpractice have taken place in many places and registered our complaints to district electoral officer.

We hope the election commision will conduct a free and fair elections added G.K.Vasan.