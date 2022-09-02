YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Many issues in late TN CM Jayalaltihaa’s death report says Stalin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 02: Chief Minister M K Stalin said that there were a lot of issues in the report of the Justice Arumugasamy Commission which was constituted to probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of J Jayalalithaa.

    Many issues in late TN CM Jayalaltihaa’s death report says Stalin
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

    The report will be tabled in the Assembly and as of now I cannot reveal any details, Stalin also said. The CM was speaking at the wedding of former minister Pongalur Palaniswami's granddaughter at Coimbatore.

    Jayalalithaa death probe: TN cabinet to decide on enquiry against Sasikala and othersJayalalithaa death probe: TN cabinet to decide on enquiry against Sasikala and others

    Stalin alleged that former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami had constituted the commission just as an eyewash to placate O Panneerselvam who rebelled against the leadership of the AIADMK.

    He said that the report would be tabled in the assembly and a decision on the action to be taken would be taken based on the report.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    jayalalithaa m k stalin

    Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X