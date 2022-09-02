Many issues in late TN CM Jayalaltihaa’s death report says Stalin

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 02: Chief Minister M K Stalin said that there were a lot of issues in the report of the Justice Arumugasamy Commission which was constituted to probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of J Jayalalithaa.

The report will be tabled in the Assembly and as of now I cannot reveal any details, Stalin also said. The CM was speaking at the wedding of former minister Pongalur Palaniswami's granddaughter at Coimbatore.

Jayalalithaa death probe: TN cabinet to decide on enquiry against Sasikala and others

Stalin alleged that former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami had constituted the commission just as an eyewash to placate O Panneerselvam who rebelled against the leadership of the AIADMK.

He said that the report would be tabled in the assembly and a decision on the action to be taken would be taken based on the report.

Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 11:50 [IST]