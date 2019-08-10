Madras University re-totalling result 2019 declared: Direct link here

  • search
    Chennai, Aug 10: The Madras University re-totalling result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    The revaluation result, it may be recalled were released in the last week of July. The university has released the result for degree or undergraduate exams that were held in April. The results are available on unom.ac.in.

    How to check Madras University re-totalling result 2019:

    • Go to unom.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
