Kanimozhi MP inspects the dredging works at Thoothukudu

Chennai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Thoothukudi, Sep 25: Deputy chairman of the parliamentary DMK committe and the member of parliament of Thoothukudi Kanimozhi MP inspected the work of dredging in Bukle lake located in the central part of Thoothukudi along with the minister of social welfare minster Geetha jeevan.

Speaking to the reporters she said that Tamilnadu government have informed to the officials to operate the cleaning works of lakes across the state before the monsoon season and to ensure the safety measures that no one were affected due to the overflow of the rain water into the residents.

Following the order of the Government of Tamil Nadu to drain rainwater canals including sewers before the monsoon season throughout Tamil Nadu, sewage storm water drains have been being drained in various parts of Thoothukudi Corporation for the last 5 days.

Kanimozhi MP, and, Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights, Geetha Jeevan, flagged off and inspected the five-kilometer-long Bukle lake.

About 200 people are involved in this clean-up operation with 12 machines in the Bukle lake.

Around 5,000 people have been involved in the clean-up operation for a week now.

Following this, Kanimozhi MP and Minister Geethajeevan inaugurated the Anganwadi Center at Traviyapuram.

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 15:50 [IST]