Free Breakfast Scheme for Government Schools to be Launched at Madurai!

    The social welfare secretary has asked the district collectors to give importance to rural schools while drafting the list.

    Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin is going to unveil the Free Breakfast Scheme tomorrow, September 15, 2022 at Madurai. The scheme is going to cover the primary schools from class 1 to 5 in the state. The main objective of the scheme is to ensure that primary school students get a nutritious meal every day breakfast helpful for their overall development.

    Apart from this, the breakfast scheme is also going to encourage students to come to school and prevent school dropouts. As per orders, the breakfast scheme shall be launched on a pilot basis in twenty-six corporation schools in Madurai covering around 4,388 students.

    Talking to the media, K Karthika, Madurai District Chief Education Officer shared that the authorities have selected one volunteer for every 100 students charged with the habit of providing food to the students. These volunteers shall be known as Illam Thedi Kalvi. Talking about the scheme implementation, the CEO shared that three central kitchens have been chosen where the food shall be prepared. The food shall be transported to the schools via five routes. Also, a timetable has been introduced as per which food shall be made available at 8.15 am every day.

    Earlier, Shambhu Kallolikar, principal secretary of the state social welfare department wrote to the district collectors of Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Tiruchy, and Karur. The letter constituted the guidelines as per the schools that have to be chosen. In the letter, the secretary has asked the collectors to choose schools that are situated in rural and hilly areas. The letters directed to collectors of Virudhunagar and Tirupur laid emphasis on choosing schools located in hilly areas.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 13:35 [IST]
    X