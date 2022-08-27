YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Dubai-bound flight gets bomb threat call

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 27: A bomb threat call received to a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday turned out to be a hoax, authorities said.

    Following the anonymous call received at the police control room, a thorough check was undertaken by the security agencies to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the Indigo aircraft, airport officials said.

    Dubai-bound flight gets bomb threat call

    However, no such items were found on the aircraft, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief. Subsequently, the flight which was supposed to leave at 7.20 am will proceed towards its destination later in the day, officials added.

    Around 170 passengers and crew members of the flight were provided accommodation. An inquiry was on to trace the caller.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    hoax threat bomb threat flight

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X