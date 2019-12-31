Download TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019 here

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 31: The TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for the post of sub inspector. The upper age limit in the general category is 28 years and for the reserved category the age relaxation is as per the official notification. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation up to 5 years.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of written exam, PMT, vive-voice and special marks. Candidates who are selected will get renumeration of Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month. The admit card is available on tnusrbonline.org.

How to download TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2019:

Go to tnusrbonline.org

Click on download admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout